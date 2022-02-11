$55.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report sales of $55.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.78 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $45.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $249.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $351.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,772.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,818.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,822.97.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.