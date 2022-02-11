55,000 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

