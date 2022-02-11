5,691 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $235,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

