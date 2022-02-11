$57.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,067 shares of company stock worth $111,794 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 345,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,894. The firm has a market cap of $773.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

