$74.89 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $74.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $314.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.41 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $337.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $912.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

