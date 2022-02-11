7,403 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,786,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.