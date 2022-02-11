86,715 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

