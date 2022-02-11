888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.59. 888 shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 24,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

