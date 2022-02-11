8,916 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,626 shares of company stock worth $1,915,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

