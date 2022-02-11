A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $852.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

