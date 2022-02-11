Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 959,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

