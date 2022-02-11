Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 143,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 211.6% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 67,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period.

NYSE:AGD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.55. 48,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,537. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

