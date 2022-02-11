Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,290. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

