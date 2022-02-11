Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

ASGI opened at $19.88 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.