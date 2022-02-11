Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ABST opened at C$11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81. The stock has a market cap of C$601.52 million and a P/E ratio of -68.10. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$9.16 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

