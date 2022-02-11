Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

