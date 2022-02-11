Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $113,000.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.