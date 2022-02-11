Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.76. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 18,843 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,138,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $534,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,094,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

