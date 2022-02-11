adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($396.55) to €340.00 ($390.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
