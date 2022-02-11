adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($396.55) to €340.00 ($390.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

