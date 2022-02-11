adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €235.80 ($271.03) and last traded at €239.10 ($274.83). Approximately 763,011 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €240.45 ($276.38).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

