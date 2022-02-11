Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires $100,008.89 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $41.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

