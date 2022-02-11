Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
