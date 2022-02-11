Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

