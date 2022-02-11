ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 346,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN opened at $20.99 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.