Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $222.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

