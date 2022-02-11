Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$1.190 EPS.

AEIS traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $82.05. 8,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,403. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

