Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Issue $0.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aegon has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 131.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

