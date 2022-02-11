Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1,514.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 444,688 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.