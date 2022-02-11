Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AVTE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.