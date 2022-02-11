Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Affirm stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of -18.81.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.