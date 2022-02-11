AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Feb 22 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a feb 22 dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

