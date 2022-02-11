AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,264,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 620.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

