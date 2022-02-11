Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,439,036 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.12.
Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
