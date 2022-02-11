Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,439,036 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.12.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after buying an additional 230,723 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

