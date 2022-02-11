Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AIRYY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

