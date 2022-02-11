Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $252.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $251.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.