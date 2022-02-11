AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.58).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.39) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.00) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 393.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Insiders have bought a total of 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 in the last quarter.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

