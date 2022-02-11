Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $55,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.93. 135,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

