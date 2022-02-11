Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $33.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,146.95. 85,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,350.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

