Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.81. 92,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,323. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.