Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Argus raised their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,552 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.