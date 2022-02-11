Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the quarter. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

