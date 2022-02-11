Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Alberta Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 278.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $286,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 297,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,696,502. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $342.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

