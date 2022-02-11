Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.21

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.21 and traded as high as C$54.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$54.26, with a volume of 1,386,069 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.21. The company has a market cap of C$57.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

In related news, Director Éric Boyko bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.