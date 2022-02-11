Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,255 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

