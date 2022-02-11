Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $179.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.