Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,009.29

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,009.29 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 994.40 ($13.45). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.58), with a volume of 219,385 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,009.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,187.02). Also, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($14,495.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,247 shares of company stock worth $4,301,870.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

