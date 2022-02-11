Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 52,600 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

