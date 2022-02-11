Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of -74.19, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.