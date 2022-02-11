Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $734,000 Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $4,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

