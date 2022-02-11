Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $894,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

WRLD stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

