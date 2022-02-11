Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.