Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £495.28 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($669.75).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($668.28).

On Friday, December 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 141 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £493.50 ($667.34).

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 297.62 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.61.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

